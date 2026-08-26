First for India's metro: DMRC gets ISO certification for asset management

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has become the first metro organisation in India to receive ISO International Organisation for Standardisation 55001:2024 certification, the latest international standard for asset management, for its management of Mumbai Metro Line-3.

DMRC is responsible for the operations and maintenance of the 33.5-km Mumbai Metro Line-3 corridor, which connects Colaba, Bandra and Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ). Its mandate covers critical infrastructure and systems including rolling stock, traction, signalling, telecommunications, stations, lifts, escalators, tracks and civil infrastructure.

DMRC said it secured the certification after strengthening its asset management framework. This included developing its Strategic Asset Management Plan (SAMP), aligning asset management objectives with organisational priorities, and strengthening risk assessment and lifecycle controls, reported The Economic Times.

The organisation also conducted training and capacity-building programmes for personnel and introduced continuous monitoring through key performance indicators, audits and management reviews. What is ISO 55001 certification? According to the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), ISO 55001 is part of the ISO 55000 family of standards and sets out requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an asset management system. The standard provides organisations with a structured framework to manage assets systematically and sustainably throughout their lifecycle. It seeks to balance asset performance, risks and expenditure with organisational objectives. Effective asset management under ISO 55001 can help organisations maximise value from their assets while reducing operational risks and costs, ultimately improving overall performance and stakeholder satisfaction.