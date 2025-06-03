NDRF team rushed to Sikkim's Chhaten to search for six missing soldiers

A team of 23 NDRF personnel were rushed to Chhaten in North Sikkim from here on Tuesday for rescue and search operations for six soldiers missing after a landslide hit an army camp, officials said.

The NDRF team is equipped with satellite phones and essential emergency equipment, the official said.

A helicopter carrying the NDRF team left for Chhaten on Tuesday from Pakyong Airport here.

Three army personnel were killed and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten. The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.