NEET PG 2024 exam, postponed last month, to be held on August 11. Details

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examination will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Friday.

The revised date for the key examination, initially set for June 23, was announced days after it was postponed on June 22.

ALSO READ: What is NTA: The testing agency facing scrutiny over NEET-UG, UGC-NET exams The Union Health Ministry postponed the exam as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid the ongoing crisis linked to the alleged mismanagement in conducting the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

The notification further informed the candidates that the details about the two shifts of the exam would be shared on the NBEMS website: https://natboard.edu.in/ in the days to come.





ALSO READ: NEET-UG row: Supreme Court scheduled to hear batch of pleas on July 8 Earlier this week, the health ministry held a key meeting with the officials of the NBEMS and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which acts as the technical partner for the examination.

The cyber cell officials were also present at the meeting to discuss the preparedness for the exam, which will be held online.

The development follows in the wake of massive controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 examination conducted on May 5. The exam is embroiled in allegations of a paper leak, leading to widespread nationwide outrage among the candidates, who are calling for scrapping the exams as well as the National Testing Body, responsible for its conduct.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently probing the allegations and some arrests from Bihar and Jharkhand have been made so far.

The controversy had further snowballed after the education ministry cancelled the UGC-NET exam 2024, a day after it was conducted on June 18, citing fears that its integrity had been “compromised.” The case has been handed to the CBI for further investigation.

The UGC-NET exam, which is used to award Junior Research Fellowship, and appointments of assistant professors as well as admission to PhD courses, will now be conducted from August 21 to September 4.