Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NEET-UG 2024: CBI arrests 2 more persons from Patna in alleged leak case

NEET-UG 2024: CBI arrests 2 more persons from Patna in alleged leak case

NEET-UG aspirant Sunny who hails from Nalanda and father of another candidate Ranjit Kumar who is from Gaya have been arrested

CBI files chargesheet in Antrix-Devas deal case; names ex-ISRO chief
The CBI has so far arrested eight persons in Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case and one each in connection with alleged manipulation.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The CBI has arrested two more persons, including a candidate, from Patna in connection with the alleged leakage of NEET-UG paper, taking the total number of arrests by the agency to 11, officials said Tuesday.

NEET-UG aspirant Sunny who hails from Nalanda and father of another candidate Ranjit Kumar who is from Gaya have been arrested, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CBI has so far arrested eight persons in Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case and one each in connection with alleged manipulation in Gujarat's Latur and Godhra, and one from Dehradun in connection with general conspiracy, the officials said.

The agency had earlier arrested principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar Police.
 

The CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has registered six FIRs. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are linked to impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the examination.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

News updates: PM Modi reaches Presidential Palace for private meeting and dinner with Prez Putin

NEET-UG 2024 row: Evidence shows that question paper was leaked, says SC

If sanctity of exam is lost, retest has to be ordered: SC on NEET-UG 2024

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC to hear over 30 petitions today on re-exam; updates

SC to hear batch of pleas related to controversy-ridden NEET-UG on Monday

Topics :NEET UGanti-NEET protestsQuestion paper leak

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story