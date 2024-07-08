NEET-UG controversy: Supreme Court begins hearings, exam ecosystem in focus

For a year, Tathagat Awatar woke up at dawn and spent the next six hours confined to his room looking at his laptop screen. After a quick lunch, he would get back to his screen for another six to seven hours. The day ended with a brief chat with his parents, dinner, and bed.

This routine did not do much for his social life, but it got him 720 out of 720 in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG of 2024.

Awatar attributes his success to an edtech company in the country’s burgeoning test-prep