Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET-UG controversy: Supreme Court begins hearings, exam ecosystem in focus

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the new Lok Sabha, has been raising the issue and expressing concern for the aspirants

s the Supreme Court begins to hear petitions on NEET-UG, here is a look at the ecosystem it has spawned, and the controversy, paper leak, students studying, preparing for govt exams, competition exams, examination, study books
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Ashish Tiwari New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
For a year, Tathagat Awatar woke up at dawn and spent the next six hours confined to his room looking at his laptop screen. After a quick lunch, he would get back to his screen for another six to seven hours. The day ended with a brief chat with his parents, dinner, and bed.

This routine did not do much for his social life, but it got him 720 out of 720 in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG of 2024. 

Awatar attributes his success to an edtech company in the country’s burgeoning test-prep

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

NEET-UG exam controversy: Retest if leak widespread, says Supreme Court

PV Sindhu,PV,Sindhu

LIVE updates: Star shuttler PV Sindhu to be India's flag bearer in Olympics

menstrual hygiene, periods

Policy on menstrual hygiene products distribution at advanced stage: Govt

Supreme Court

Sharing live location of accused in return for bail violates privacy: SC

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

NEET-UG 2024 row: Evidence shows that question paper was leaked, says SC

Topics : Supreme Court NEET-UG Question paper leak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon