Neither Samajwadi Party nor Congress stopped 2005 Ghosi riots: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed the Samajwadi Party and Congress and said that the by-election of Ghosi is important and only those who have closely experienced the Mau riots of 2005 will be able to understand its importance.

"Ghosi by-poll is important. Only those people can understand the importance of Ghosi by-polls who witnessed the 2005 Mau riots closely. In 2005, the Samajwadi Party was ruling the government...," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath in his address at a public rally in Mau.

"Neither Samajwadi Party nor Congress was able to stop riots...I was a member of parliament from Gorakhpur. I just came alone to fight against rioters on that time of 2005 riots," he added further.

The upcoming Lok Sabha by-election in Ghosi has turned out to be a prestige battle for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and party chief Akhilesh Yadav has thrown all his effort into winning this seat.

CM Yogi further remembered Swami Sahjanand who worked for the development of the region.

"Freedom fighter Swami Sahjanand has worked here...this place is the birthplace of the famous poet, Shyam Narayan Pandey. The person who took the first step for the development of this Janpad Mau, Kalpnath Nayak, I bow down the holy land of Mau" said Yogi Adityanath.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "Brothers and sisters, the whole world is looking towards Modi Ji's leadership, the whole look towards India, whenever world faces any crisis,...Modiji emerged as a supreme leader... Under the leadership of Modi ji India is hosting G20 in its 75th year of independence..Modiji is leading 20 countries of the globe that have greater resources in the world. India is becoming super power of the world."

Hitting back at the Opposition he said that they are uniting to stop PM Modi's work on good governance.

"On the one hand Modiji talks about good governance, delivery of schemes for each section of society- labourer, farmer, women, deprived etc. but on the other hand opposition parties and rioters are colluding to stop Modiji" UP CM Yogi Adityanath added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday campaigned for his candidate Sudhakar Singh from the Ghosi constituency for the upcoming by-election.

The Samajwadi party chief slammed the BJP candidate Dara Singh Chouhan who was elected as Ghosi MLA on SP symbol in the 2022 elections but later resigned from the post and joined the BJP.

"I can see there is no corner left empty on the ground. I would like to thank all the voters of the Ghosi assembly. This time the people of Ghosi assembly are going to teach them a lesson who have migrated and have broken the trust of their votes in democracy," Akhilesh Yadav on August 29 said.

This by-election has been seen as the first show of strength and a big test of the opposition INDIA alliance as the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and Apna Dal Kameravadi have decided not to field a candidate of their own and chose to extend support to Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh.

The bypoll for the Ghosi seat will be held on September 5 and the counting of the votes will be held on September 8.