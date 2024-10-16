Never asked to close madrassas, Muslim children should get education: NCPCR

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said he never called for the closure of madrassas but recommended state funding to these institutions be stopped as they are depriving poor Muslim children of education. He said that Muslim children from improverished backgrounds are often pressured into religious schooling over secular education. We advocate for equitable educational opportunities for all children. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a recent report, the apex child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) raised serious concerns about the state of functioning in madrassas and called for stopping the state funding unless they comply with the Right to Education Act.

Responding to the functioning of the madrassas, Kanoongo criticised certain groups within the country for "fearing" the empowerment of the poor Muslim community.

"There exists a faction in our nation that dreads the empowerment of Muslims. Their fear stems from the anticipation that empowered communities will demand accountability and equal rights," he told PTI in an interview.

This, he suggested, is a primary reason behind the resistance to inclusive educational reforms.

He further said that he never called for the closure of the madrassas.

"We never advocated for the closure of madrasas. Our stance is that while affluent families invest in religious and regular education, even children from impoverished backgrounds should be imparted that," he stated, emphasising the need for equitable educational opportunities for all children regardless of socioeconomic status.

Highlighting the government's responsibility, Kanoongo asserted, "It is the duty of the government to ensure that children receive normal education. The state cannot turn a blind eye to its obligations."



He pointed out that impoverished Muslim children are often pressured into religious schooling over secular education, undermining their prospects.

"Why do we constrain our poorest Muslim children to attend madrassas instead of schools? This policy shifts the burden unfairly onto them," Kanoongo remarked.

Reflecting on the historical policies, Kanoongo recalled the post-1950 constitutional mandate for universal education. "After the Constitution was implemented in 1950, Maulana Azad (India's first Education minister) visited madrassas in Uttar Pradesh and declared that Muslim children did not need to pursue higher education in schools and colleges. This led to a significant underrepresentation of Muslim students in higher education, currently hovering around five per cent," he noted.

In contrast, he highlighted the participation rates of other marginalized communities, suggesting that systemic biases have hindered Muslim students' academic achievements.

"Look at this situation: around 13 to 14 per cent of students in higher education are from Scheduled Castes (SC), and over 5 per cent are from Scheduled Tribes (ST). Combined, SC and ST students make up 20 per cent of the higher education population, while Other Backward Classes (OBC) account for 37 per cent while Muslims in higher education just remain 5 per cent," he said.

Kanoongo also criticised the past education ministers from the Muslim community, labelling them as "white elephants of misdeeds" for their roles in perpetuating educational disparities.

"These ministers stood in madrassas and discouraged Muslim children from pursuing regular education, effectively depriving them of their fundamental right to education," he said.

Going ahead, Kanoongo stressed the importance of integrating madrassa students into mainstream schools.

"We have recommended mapping unmapped madrassas and enrolling children into schools. While some states like Kerala have resisted, others like Gujarat have taken proactive steps. In Gujarat alone, over 50,000 children have been enrolled in schools despite facing violent opposition," he explained.

He remained optimistic and said, "In the next decade or so, these Muslim children will become doctors, engineers, and bankers, and they will validate our efforts."



Kanoongo highlighted the broader implications of empowering Muslim communities.

"Empowering Muslims means they will demand their rightful place in society, ensuring accountability and equality," he affirmed.

Kanoongo finishes two terms as NCPCR chairperson on Wednesday.