New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

May 26 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, and shared a video of the newly-constructed complex.

Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to share the video with their voiceover, using the hashtag 'My Parliament My Pride'.

"The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request -- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don't forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

Narendra Modi Parliament India

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

