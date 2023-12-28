New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

As Delhiites get ready to ring in the New Year, elaborate arrangements have been made by the authorities to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city on December 31.

If you are planning to go out on New Year’s Eve, here are a few advisories that you should keep in mind:

Special arrangements around Connaught Place

The Delhi Traffic Police have made special arrangements for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place, which shall be imposed from 8 pm on December 31 till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. The restrictions mentioned below apply to all private and public transport vehicles:

No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond:

Mandi House roundabout

Bengali Market roundabout

North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road - Tolstoy Marg Crossing)

Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing

Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station)

RK Ashram Marg - Chitragupta Marg Crossing

Gole Market roundabout

New Delhi GPO roundabout

Patel Chowk Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing

Jai Singh Road - Bangla Sahib Lane

Panchkuian Road - Bangla Sahib Lane

Windsor place roundabout

Buta Singh Marg roundabout

State Entry Road - New Delhi Railway Station.

No vehicle shall be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid passes.

Parking Arrangements in Delhi on New Year's Eve

Special parking arrangements have also been made for Connaught Place, with motorists allowed to park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place:

Near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg

Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR

Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House

Near Minto Road on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Press Road area

Near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg

Near Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj

Near KG Marg - Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C Hexagon.

According to the advisory, parking will also be allowed near the Bengali market roundabout on Babar Road and Tansen Marg, Windsor Place on Rajendra Prasad Road and Raisina Road, Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and RK Ashram Road, and near Buta Singh roundabout on Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road.

Authorities have also made limited parking spaces available near Connaught Place. Parking space will be allotted on a first come first serve basis. The Delhi Traffic Police have further warned that vehicles parked without proper authorisation shall be towed away and prosecuted.

Access to New Delhi Railway Station (from South)

If you want to go towards New Delhi Railway Station from South, here are the routed that you can take:

Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- Jhandewalan roundabout- Deshbandhu Gupta Road

GPO roundabout- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- Jhandewalan roundabout- Deshbandhu Gupta Road

Windsor Place roundabout- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- 'W' Point- 'A' Point- DDU Marg- Bhavbhuti Marg.

Entry from Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. The traffic police advisory said that motorists can take the second entry gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Paharganj, Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg side via BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, and JLN Marg.

Suggested routes for North-South movement

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes available for North-South directions on New Year’s Eve, which include:

Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or

via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or

via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond or

via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Routes to avoid in West Delhi on New Year's eve

Commuters are suggested to avoid the mentioned routes in West Delhi:

Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) and Outer Ring Road (from Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk).

For Club Road Punjabi Bagh, all commercial traffic, including DTC Buses coming from Raja Garden and going towards Baba Ram Dev Marg (Paschim Puri), will be restricted to taking left turns on Club Road from 4 pm on December 31 up to 4 am on January 1, 2024.

Traffic will be diverted straight towards Roundabout Punjabi Bagh then turn left on Rohtak Road towards Paschim Puri.

Suggested route for East Delhi to West Delhi movement

Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road.

New Year's eve: Which routes to avoid in South Delhi?

Avoid Press Enclave Road Saket to go towards Ring Road, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to go to Central Market Lajpat Nagar. Bhisham Pitamah Marg to go toward New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and from Lodhi Road to go towards Ring Road AIIMS.

There will be heavy traffic due to the New Year celebration at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, and commuters have been advised to avoid Nelson Mandela Road to go to Gurugram and use Olof Palme Marg, RTR.

What about the traffic near the airport?

Traffic advisory near Aerocity: due to the New Year celebration at various places in Aerocity, traffic movement may be slow as there will be intensive checking at the entrance of Aerocity; commuters who are planning to go to the airport are advised to plan their travel keeping sufficient time in hand.

Traffic will remain heavy at Hansraj Gupta Marg due to the New Year celebration at GK-1 Market.

Traffic advisory near Hauz Khas Village, Avoid Ring Road between Moti Bagh to Safdarjung Hospital. Use RTR Aurobindo Marg and Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg to go to IGI Airport.