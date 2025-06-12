Air India plane with 242 people crashes in Ahmedabad, CM speaks to HM Shah

ReactionsRam Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of Civil Aviation, took to X and wrote, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site..." Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also reacted to the plane crash incident. Taking to X, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation."
