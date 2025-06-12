Air India plane with 242 people crashes in Ahmedabad, CM speaks to HM Shah

An Air India flight AI171 en route to London with 242 onboard has crashed into a residential area in Meghaninagar, close to the Ahmedabad airport. According to the State Police Control Room, the Boeing 787-8 Quinjet aircraft took off from Ahmedabad at 1.55 pm before crashing shortly after. Casualty details are awaited. The plane caught fire after crashing. Relief and rescue efforts are underway. ALSO READ: Air India plane crashes after take off near Ahmedabad airport: Top updates News agency PTI, citing fire officer Jayesh Khadia, mentioned fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said, “A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was.”

Visuals showed debris on fire and thick black smoke rising into the sky. Visuals of people being moved in stretchers and taken away in ambulances were also seen. Air India spokesperson speaking to ANI said, "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest." A statement has been issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), stating "Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar." The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has moved three teams, consisting of 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site. It is also moving an additional three teams from Vadodara to the crash site, ANI reported.

Reactions Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of Civil Aviation, took to X and wrote, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site..." Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also reacted to the plane crash incident. Taking to X, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation." Reacting to the crash, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India and Tata Sons wrote on X, "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event." Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of Civil Aviation, took to X and wrote, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site..."Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also reacted to the plane crash incident. Taking to X, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation."