Will ensure MCD areas become as clean, beautiful as NDMC zones: LG Saxena

Delhiites have chosen a new leadership for change, and this transformation will positively impact both the city and its people, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Friday.

Speaking at the 'Samvaad with Swachhta Sainiks' event here, he said while some areas, particularly those under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), are well-maintained, others require significant improvement.

We will ensure that MCD areas also become as clean and beautiful as NDMC zones, he said.

The LG highlighted that keeping Delhi is primarily the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which has a workforce of 50,000 sanitation workers.

Saxena praised sanitation workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Yamuna floods, and the G20 beautification drive.

He also urged citizens to also play an active role.

When we see potholes and garbage in the capital, it raises concerns about whether we are truly representing the country's capital, he added.