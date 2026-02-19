NGT sets up committee to address alarming Sundarbans coastal erosion

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), taking note of the "alarming" coastal erosion affecting the Sundarbans region of West Bengal, particularly Ghoramara Island, has constituted a joint committee to prepare a comprehensive plan for protection and enhancement of mangroves and give suggestions for prevention and mitigation of coastal erosion.

The committee, comprising the Director General of Forests, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, West Bengal, has been directed to prepare tentative expenditure, funding sources, responsible agencies and implementation timelines.

The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of the issue based on a report highlighting that nearly 40 per cent of Ghoramara Island may shrink by 2042 due to advancing sea erosion. The case was heard by a Bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad.

"The ad hoc measures adopted in this direction will not yield fruitful results in the long run, hence, a comprehensive approach is required," the tribunal said in the order. It has asked the committee to submit its report within three months and the matter has been listed for the next hearing on May 28, 2026. The Gangetic alluvial delta is experiencing acute erosion due to climate change, sea level rise, cyclonic activity and anthropogenic interventions such as upstream dams and reduced sediment flow, the tribunal said in an order. The NGT, citing studies, noted that the Sundarbans collectively lost over 250 square kilometres of land between 1969 and 2019, and Ghoramara Island has shrunk from 8.59 sq km in 1969 to 3.83 sq km in 2019.