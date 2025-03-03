'Rohit Sharma fat for a sportsman,' says Congress leader, faces backlash

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has found himself at the center of a political storm after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called him as “fat” and “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had”. Her remarks have sparked sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), escalating into a heated political exchange.

The controversy erupted after Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls in India’s ICC Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday. Despite India securing a 44-run victory, Mohamed took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise Sharma’s fitness and leadership.

“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!” Mohamed posted.

She further questioned Sharma’s credentials, writing, “What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India.”

BJP hits back at Congress

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was quick to counter Mohamed’s statements, mocking Congress’s own record under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

“Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive!” Poonawalla said. Taking another dig, he said, “I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses are impressive, but winning the T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain, by the way!”

Poonawalla also slammed Congress for contradicting its branding as ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ (a shop of love), calling the party ‘Nafrat ke bhaijaan’ (messengers of hatred). He further accused the Congress of turning against India’s cricket team after repeatedly opposing the country’s institutions and armed forces.

BJP leader Radhika Khera also condemned Mohamed’s remarks, stating that Congress had a history of undermining athletes. “This is the same Congress that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend? The party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion?” Khera wrote on X.

Mohamed defends her comments amid backlash

Following the backlash on social media and from BJP leaders, Shama Mohamed attempted to downplay her remarks but remained unapologetic. Despite deleting her initial post, she stood by her opinion, citing her right to free speech in a democracy. “I just spoke in a generic manner. I fail to understand how in a democracy, we don’t have the right to speak,” Mohamed said, defending her statement.