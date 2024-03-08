Home / India News / Nhai signs agreement with HLL Life Care for incident management system

Nhai signs agreement with HLL Life Care for incident management system

The MoU will help NHAI to strengthen its existing incident management system, which includes ambulances, route patrol vans & cranes, real-time tracking, and supportive supervision, the statement said

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
State-owned NHAI has signed an agreement with HLL Life Care Ltd to strengthen incident management systems and assist accident victims on National Highways, an official statement said on Friday.

The MoU will help NHAI to strengthen its existing incident management system, which includes ambulances, route patrol vans & cranes, real-time tracking, and supportive supervision, the statement said.

This will improve response time and facilitate referral of accident victims to the nearest health facilities, establishing a seamless process for incident management, it added.

The pact will include Operation & Management of Trauma Centres/Emergency Stabilization Centers to maximize assistance during the golden hour and improve health outcomes.

In addition, HLL Lifecare Limited will provide services for comprehensive geo-tagging, mapping and engagement of health facilities and trauma centres across National Highways to enhance the emergency medical response by linking health facilities with ambulances.

A blueprint for investment on trauma centres along National Highways will also be created by HLLLifecare Limited.

This agreement will remain in effect for a period of five years, it added.

Topics :NHAINHAI projectsHLL LifecareEmergency road accident

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

