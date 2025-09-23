Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arrested: Pannun aide and SFJ leader Gosal caught with banned gun in Canada

Arrested: Pannun aide and SFJ leader Gosal caught with banned gun in Canada

Gosal was arrested in Oshawa, Ontario, and was charged with illegally having and carelessly using a banned gun in a way that put public safety at risk

According to Bloomberg, earlier this month, Gosal said that Canadian authorities had repeatedly warned him that his life was at risk. Photo: Reuters

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Inderjeet Singh Gosal, the leader of Sikhs for Justice in Canada (SFJ)—a Khalistani group banned in India—and a close aide of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was arrested on several firearms charges on Friday, according to a Bloomberg report.
 
Gosal was arrested in Oshawa, Ontario, and was charged with illegally having and carelessly using a banned gun in a way that put public safety at risk. Two other men were also charged with him, the report said.
 
According to Bloomberg, earlier this month, Gosal said that Canadian authorities had repeatedly warned him that his life was at risk.
 

Who is Inderjeet Singh Gosal?

Gosal took over as the leader of SFJ after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023—a murder that strained relations between India and Canada. Four men accused of involvement in Nijjar’s killing are currently in custody awaiting trial.
 
SFJ, a group which campaigns for the creation of an independent Khalistan, is banned in India but continues to operate legally in Canada, where it maintains that its activities are peaceful and within the law. 

He is widely regarded as the close aide and former personal security officer of Pannun, the US-Canadian dual citizen who heads the Khalistani group. Both Pannun and Gosal are considered “terrorists” in India.
 
Indian authorities have registered over 100 cases against Pannun and SFJ, nearly 60 of them in Punjab alone.

India-Canada rift

In 2023, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created tension between India and Canada when he said there were “direct links” between the killing of Nijjar and agents of the Indian government. His statement led to a serious diplomatic rift, with both countries expelling each other’s diplomats.

Repairing relations

However, Trudeau’s successor, Mark Carney, has been trying to improve ties. He invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June. He also appointed new senior diplomats to reopen communication channels and started working with India on sharing information about cross-border crimes.
 
Last week, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin during her visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that they had useful discussions on improving the relationship between the two countries. Their talks covered areas like fighting terrorism, tackling international organised crime, and sharing intelligence. Both sides agreed to make their security cooperation stronger and to further build on the systems of engagement that are already in place.
 
 
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

