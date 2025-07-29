Home / India News / NIA launches probe into killing of Pahalgam attack mastermind in encounter

NIA launches probe into killing of Pahalgam attack mastermind in encounter

In a major breakthrough, the Army's elite para commandos on Monday gunned down Sulieman alias Asif, the alleged mastermind of the April 22 attack, along with two of his associates

Army, Soilder, Kathua
The security forces launched a surprise action, codenamed 'Operation Mahadev', following a technical signal indicating the use of a satellite phone that was used by the perpetrators (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
A team of NIA sleuths on Tuesday launched a probe into the killing of the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack and his two associates in an encounter with security forces near Srinagar, officials said here.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrived at the Police Control Room (PCR) here early Tuesday for the identification of the bodies of the three terrorists, they said.

In a major breakthrough, the Army's elite para commandos on Monday gunned down Sulieman alias Asif, the alleged mastermind of the April 22 attack, along with two of his associates, in an encounter at Mulnar in Harwan area near Dachigam National Park here.

The security forces launched a surprise action, codenamed 'Operation Mahadev', following a technical signal indicating the use of a satellite phone that was used by the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

The other terrorists killed in the action have been identified as Jibran, who was allegedly involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack last year, and Hamza Afghani.

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, which prompted the armed forces to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7 against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

The bodies of the slain terrorists were brought from the encounter site to the PCR here late Monday.

The NIA team is taking witnesses in batches of two to three people "for ensuring a cent per cent confirmation that the slain terrorists include Sulieman Shah", officials said.

Meanwhile, the operation is ongoing as intelligence inputs have suggested the presence of another group of terrorists in the area, officials said.

Jibran was allegedly involved in the terror strike at the Sonamarg tunnel project at Gagangir in October last year. Seven people, including a doctor, were killed in the attack.

An M4 carbine rifle, two AK rifles and other munitions were seized from the site of Monday's encounter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pahalgam attackJammu and KashmirNational Investigation Agency NIAIndian Army

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

