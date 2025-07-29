Home / India News / Water released from Maharashtra's Ujani dam after storage rises to 97%

Water released from Maharashtra's Ujani dam after storage rises to 97%

The total capacity of the Ujani Dam is 117 TMC and it generally gets filled up to its maximum capacity by August 15 in case of normal rainfall

ujani dam maharashtra
The reservoir mainly provides water to Solapur and partly to Pune and Satara districts. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Water level in the Ujani Dam in Maharashtra's Solpur district has reached 97 per cent of its capacity, prompting the irrigation department to release water from the reservoir, officials said on Tuesday.

The dam is almost filled to its capacity owing to good rainfall in the catchment areas of the Bhima river. 

ALSO READ: No threat to India from upper Brahmaputra mega dam project, says China 

Water was being released from the dam at the rate of 70,000 cubic foot per second (cusec), an irrigation department official said.

The total capacity of the Ujani Dam is 117 TMC and it generally gets filled up to its maximum capacity by August 15 in case of normal rainfall.

The reservoir mainly provides water to Solapur and partly to Pune and Satara districts.

"So far, the dam is filled up to 97 per cent, thanks to the good rainfall upstream in the Bhima river catchment area in Pune. Currently, water is being released from the dam at 70,000 cusec," Ujani dam project executive engineer Raosaheb More said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev linked to Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

Weather update: IMD issues alerts for heavy rain in many states on July 29

Six Kanwariyas killed, 24 injured in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition

Heavy rain leaves Delhi roads waterlogged; airlines issue advisory

Topics :MaharashtradamDamsIrrigation

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story