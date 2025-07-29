3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev linked to Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that the three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir were involved in the recent attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam.
On July 28, the Army’s elite para commandos shot dead the suspected mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack, along with two of his associates, during an encounter in a forested area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir.Our security forces went to a great extent to establish that the identity of terrorists was same as those responsible for Pahalgam attack, Shah informed Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha today. The terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev have been identified as Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran, Shah added.
Shah told the opposition, "I was expecting that when they heard the news of the killing of the Pahalgam terrorists, they would be happy, but they don't seem happy about it."
A total of 26 people -- primarily tourists -- were killed by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, prompting the armed forces to initiate Operation Sindoor on 7 May to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. The defence minister asserted that the armed forces halted their strikes on Pakistan as the objectives had been fully achieved. Singh rejected the claims by United States (US) President Donald Trump that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which ended the four-day conflict between the two neighbours in the evening of May 10.
Singh stated that Indian forces eliminated over 100 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during Operation Sindoor and it was completed in just 22 minutes.(More details are awaited)