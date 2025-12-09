Home / India News / Nightclub fire case: Goa Police seeks Interpol Blue Notice against owners

Nightclub fire case: Goa Police seeks Interpol Blue Notice against owners

The Interpol Blue Notice is issued to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation

Goa fire, Goa night club fire
A massive fire at the nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, on late Saturday night killed 25 persons (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Goa Police has approached the CBI for issuance of an Interpol Blue Notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the main accused and owners of the Goa nightclub where a massive blaze claimed 25 lives, after they fled the country, officials said Tuesday.

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora where the incident happened on Saturday, are believed to have fled to Phuket, Thailand, hours after the tragedy, the Goa Police said on Monday.

The Interpol Blue Notice is issued to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

The agency is in touch with the Interpol regarding the request of the Goa Police to track the fugitives.

The Red Notice which calls for detention of the fugitive can only be issued after a charge sheet is filed and a Non Bailable Warrant is issued against the wanted person.

"Goa Police have taken further steps to coordinate with the Interpol Division of the CBI to apprehend both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra at the earliest," a senior police officer had said.

A massive fire at the nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, on late Saturday night killed 25 persons.

The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi. Five injured people were undergoing treatment at the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amit Shah likely to visit Andaman & Nicobar Islands this week: Officials

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Some politicising Vande Mataram by linking to Bengal polls, says HM

Supreme Court warns of 'anarchy' as BLOs face threats during SIR process

EC has no legal right to conduct SIR, claims Congress' Manish Tewari

Laws must ease citizens' lives, not burden them, says PM Modi at NDA meet

Topics :GoaFire accidentfirefire safetyCBICentral Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story