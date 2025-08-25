Home / India News / Schools shut in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall

Schools shut in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall

The orders were issued late on Sunday night in Hamirpur and Una districts. In Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan, the administration's decision was communicated to parents on Monday morning

Jammu Rains, Rains
Education institutes, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Solan districts in view of the alert (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rain disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in five out of 12 districts, while 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of two to seven districts in the state till August 30.

Education institutes, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Solan districts in view of the alert, officials said.

The orders were issued late on Sunday night in Hamirpur and Una districts. In Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan, the administration's decision was communicated to parents on Monday morning.

Moderate to heavy rains have been reported in several parts of the state since Sunday night. A total of 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday night.

Among these, 245 roads were closed in Mandi district and 102 in the adjoining Kullu. The National Highway 154 A connecting Chamba and Pathankot, and the NH 305, connecting Aut and Sainj, were also closed, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

According to officials, 941 power supply transformers and 95 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state.

Between June 20, the onset of monsoon, and August 24, at least 155 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents, while 37 have gone missing, the SEOC said.

It added that the state has witnessed 77 flash floods, 40 cloudbursts and 79 major landslides so far. Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,348 crore in rain-related incidents, it added.

The state received 662.3 mm of average rainfall during the current monsoon season from June 1 to August 24 against an average of 571.4 mm, an excess of 16 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED raids TMC MLA Saha, relatives in West Bengal school recruitment 'scam'

Delhi Metro travel gets costlier from today, check the new fares here

Landslide crushes petrol pump under its debris on Udhampur highway in J&K

8 dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in UP's Bulandshahr

Morning rain brings relief to Delhi, monsoon fury continues in other states

Topics :Himachal Pradeshheavy rainsRainfallIndian monsoon

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story