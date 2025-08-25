Schools shut in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall

Heavy rain disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in five out of 12 districts, while 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of two to seven districts in the state till August 30.

Education institutes, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Solan districts in view of the alert, officials said.

The orders were issued late on Sunday night in Hamirpur and Una districts. In Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan, the administration's decision was communicated to parents on Monday morning.

Moderate to heavy rains have been reported in several parts of the state since Sunday night. A total of 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday night. Among these, 245 roads were closed in Mandi district and 102 in the adjoining Kullu. The National Highway 154 A connecting Chamba and Pathankot, and the NH 305, connecting Aut and Sainj, were also closed, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said. According to officials, 941 power supply transformers and 95 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state.