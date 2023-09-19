Home / India News / Nipah outbreak under control but threat is not over yet, says Kerala CM

Nipah outbreak under control but threat is not over yet, says Kerala CM

"It cannot be said that the threat of Nipah is completely over," the Chief Minister told a press conference here

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday the Nipah outbreak reported from Kozhikode district is under control but the threat of the infectious disease is not over yet.

He said that at present, it is not possible to rule out the chance of a second wave of the Nipah outbreak.

"It cannot be said that the threat of Nipah is completely over," the Chief Minister told a press conference here.

Vijayan said the state health system could effectively prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

"The health system is working cautiously. Early detection of the virus averted a dangerous situation," he said.

Narrating the steps taken by the government to check the prevention of the disease, Vijayan said currently 994 people are under surveillance.

Samples of 304 people were collected, and of this, the test results of 267 people have been received, he added.

He said six people tested positive and nine people are under observation at Kozhikode Medical College.

The Chief Minister said even the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) could not provide a clear answer to why Nipah cases are being reported from Kozhikode district.

Nipah cases were reported from the Kozhikode district on previous occasions in 2018 and 2021.

Also Read

Nipah virus: All you need to know about symptoms, diagnosis and prevention

Nipah virus update: Schools, colleges shut in Kozhikode till Sept 17

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Nipah virus: One more confirmed case in Kerala; total tally rises to 6

Nipah virus: As Kerala reports another case, here's all you need to know

Better late than never: Mufti calls Women's Reservation Bill important step

Violence to dowry: Surge in complaints at National Commission for Women

India's Parliament less gender-diverse than key peers, shows data

Canada-India relations hit rock bottom over killing of Sikh separatist

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate several projects ahead of polls

Topics :nipah virusNipahKerala

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employees

Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story