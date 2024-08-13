Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi Metro services to commence at 4 am on all lines on Independence Day

Delhi Metro services to commence at 4 am on all lines on Independence Day

The train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines till 6 am on Thursday and thereafter, regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day

Delhi metro
The regular announcements will be made inside the trains to inform the passengers about these arrangements.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:11 PM IST
The Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4 am on its all lines from all terminal stations on the Independence Day in order to facilitate the public to attend the ceremony, officials said on Tuesday.

The train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines till 6 am on Thursday and thereafter, regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, they said.

"In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be permitted entry and travel on production of valid government issued photo identity card at stations.

"This arrangement will be valid for exit only at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk metro stations, which are closest to the venue. The same invitation cards will also be valid for performing return journey from these three stations only," DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

The regular announcements will be made inside the trains to inform the passengers about these arrangements, Dayal said, adding the cost towards such travel will be reimbursed to the DMRC by the Ministry of Defence.


Independence Day Delhi Metro Metro Rail

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

