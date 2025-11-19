Samrat Choudhary named BJP leader in Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha named deputy

Samrat Choudhary was named the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislature leader in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Patna on Wednesday, according to a report by news agency PTI. Meanwhile, the newly elected MLAs selected Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader.
Both leaders, who served as deputy chief ministers in the outgoing government, were re-elected in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. While Choudhary won from the Tarapur assembly seat, Sinha retained the Lakhisarai constituency in the recently concluded assembly polls.
The new government will be formed on November 20.
Nitish elected JD(U) leader
At the same time, outgoing chief minister Nitish Kumar was also chosen as the leader of the Janata Dal (United) legislature party in Bihar. Kumar is set to tender his resignation to the Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan later today. He will also request Khan to initiate the process for the formation of the new government.
Kumar, the longest-serving Bihar CM, will be taking the oath tomorrow, marking his 10th term. The oath-taking ceremony is set to take place in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Kumar is also set to be elected the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) today.
NDA comfortably crossed majority
BJP and JD(U)-led NDA stormed back to power in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, both parties winning over 80 seats. While JD(U) won 85 seats, BJP secured 89, giving the NDA a comfortable majority to form the government.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal secured only 25 seats out of 143 seats contested in the state elections. The Congress won just six seats.