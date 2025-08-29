Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces women's employment scheme

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday unveiled a new initiative, the Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme, aimed at financially empowering women and boosting employment opportunities across the state. The scheme, approved in a cabinet meeting, will provide financial assistance to one woman from every household, enabling her to pursue employment of her choice.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Nitish Kumar mentioned the initiative aims to empower women while expanding local job opportunities, helping reduce the need for people to leave Bihar in search of work.

Features of the Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme

* One woman from each household will receive an initial grant of ₹10,000 as start-up capital for her chosen business venture

* The application process for interested women will commence soon, with the Rural Development Department managing the process and the Urban Development & Housing Department assisting as required * Fund transfers to women’s bank accounts will begin from September 2025 * After six months of starting their employment, women may receive additional financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh, depending on their requirements and progress ALSO READ: Nitish announces 'special economic packages' to boost investment in Bihar Bihar govt rolls out multiple schemes ahead of Assembly polls The announcement comes as part of a series of schemes and incentives introduced by the Bihar government ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls: * Haat markets will be developed across villages and cities to help women sell the products they create

Free electricity for households: Starting August 1, households consuming up to 125 units of electricity will receive power free of charge, benefiting an estimated 16.7 million families. Over the next three years, solar power plants will be installed on rooftops or nearby public spaces, subject to consent from domestic consumers. Enhanced incentives for ASHA and Mamta workers: Monthly incentives for ASHA workers were raised from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000, while Mamta workers’ incentive per delivery doubled from ₹300 to ₹600, boosting morale and improving rural healthcare services. 35% reservation for women in govt jobs: The Bihar Cabinet approved a horizontal reservation of 35 per cent for women in state government positions. The state already provides 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions. ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar doubles pay for school, health workers ahead of Bihar polls