Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces women's employment scheme

Features of the Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme
Bihar govt rolls out multiple schemes ahead of Assembly polls
- Free electricity for households: Starting August 1, households consuming up to 125 units of electricity will receive power free of charge, benefiting an estimated 16.7 million families. Over the next three years, solar power plants will be installed on rooftops or nearby public spaces, subject to consent from domestic consumers.
- Enhanced incentives for ASHA and Mamta workers: Monthly incentives for ASHA workers were raised from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000, while Mamta workers’ incentive per delivery doubled from ₹300 to ₹600, boosting morale and improving rural healthcare services.
- 35% reservation for women in govt jobs: The Bihar Cabinet approved a horizontal reservation of 35 per cent for women in state government positions. The state already provides 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.
- Cabinet approved Bihar Youth Commission: Nitish Kumar announced the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission to coordinate education and employment initiatives for young people. The Cabinet also cleared a scheme offering financial incentives ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for differently-abled individuals preparing for Bihar Public Service Commission and Union Public Service Commission exams.
- Special economic packages: Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar announced targeted economic packages to encourage private investment and industrial growth in Bihar.
