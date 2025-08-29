Home / India News / Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces women's employment scheme

Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces women's employment scheme

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the new employment initiative aims to empower women while expanding local job opportunities, helping reduce the need for people to leave Bihar for work

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday unveiled a new initiative, the Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme, aimed at financially empowering women and boosting employment opportunities across the state. The scheme, approved in a cabinet meeting, will provide financial assistance to one woman from every household, enabling her to pursue employment of her choice.
 
Taking to social media platform X, CM Nitish Kumar mentioned the initiative aims to empower women while expanding local job opportunities, helping reduce the need for people to leave Bihar in search of work.
 

Features of the Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme

 
* One woman from each household will receive an initial grant of ₹10,000 as start-up capital for her chosen business venture
 
* The application process for interested women will commence soon, with the Rural Development Department managing the process and the Urban Development & Housing Department assisting as required
 
* Fund transfers to women’s bank accounts will begin from September 2025
 
* After six months of starting their employment, women may receive additional financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh, depending on their requirements and progress
 
* Haat markets will be developed across villages and cities to help women sell the products they create 

Bihar govt rolls out multiple schemes ahead of Assembly polls 

The announcement comes as part of a series of schemes and incentives introduced by the Bihar government ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls: 
  • Free electricity for households: Starting August 1, households consuming up to 125 units of electricity will receive power free of charge, benefiting an estimated 16.7 million families. Over the next three years, solar power plants will be installed on rooftops or nearby public spaces, subject to consent from domestic consumers.
 
  • Enhanced incentives for ASHA and Mamta workers: Monthly incentives for ASHA workers were raised from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000, while Mamta workers’ incentive per delivery doubled from ₹300 to ₹600, boosting morale and improving rural healthcare services.
 
  • 35% reservation for women in govt jobs: The Bihar Cabinet approved a horizontal reservation of 35 per cent for women in state government positions. The state already provides 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.
 
 
  • Cabinet approved Bihar Youth Commission: Nitish Kumar announced the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission to coordinate education and employment initiatives for young people. The Cabinet also cleared a scheme offering financial incentives ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for differently-abled individuals preparing for Bihar Public Service Commission and Union Public Service Commission exams.
 
  • Special economic packages: Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar announced targeted economic packages to encourage private investment and industrial growth in Bihar.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: In India, capital does not just grow, it multiplies, says PM Modi

Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai over quota demands

India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit

Urjit Patel appointed executive director at IMF for 3-year term: Who is he

Weather update: IMD issues alert for heavy rain in many states, know more

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Elections 2025Biharwomen employmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story