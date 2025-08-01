Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Nitish Kumar doubles pay for school, health workers ahead of Bihar polls

Nitish Kumar doubles pay for school, health workers ahead of Bihar polls

Cooks, watchmen, instructors, ASHAs, Mamta workers see wage hikes in Bihar; ₹882 cr Janki Mandir plan to be launched August 8

Bihar CM hikes key worker pay, unveils ₹882 cr Janki Mandir project

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar doubles pay for cooks, ASHAs, Mamta staff. (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Bihar Assembly elections just months away, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced a hike in the honorarium for key support staff in government schools, including cooks, night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors.
 
In a post on X, Kumar said the honorarium for cooks under the mid-day meal scheme has been doubled to ₹3,300 per month, up from ₹1,650. Night watchmen will now receive ₹10,000 per month, and physical education and health instructors will get ₹16,000, both doubling their previous remuneration. Additionally, the annual salary increment for instructors has been increased from ₹200 to ₹400.
 
 
“Cooks, night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors have played an important role in strengthening the education system in the state. This increase will not only ensure greater dignity but also boost their morale,” the Bihar chief minister said.
 

Health worker incentives tripled in Bihar

This announcement follows a series of recent measures aimed at key worker groups across sectors. On Wednesday, the Nitish Kumar-led state government declared a rise in incentives for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Mamta workers in the healthcare sector. ASHA workers will now receive ₹3,000 per month, triple the earlier amount, while Mamta workers will be paid ₹600 per delivery, up from ₹300.
 
“These frontline health workers have played a pivotal role in strengthening healthcare delivery in rural Bihar,” Kumar said in another post on social media earlier this week, highlighting their contributions under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).

Also Read

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

EC to release Bihar draft electoral rolls today amid exclusion concerns

Nitish Kumar

Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces hike for ASHA, Mamta workers

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote during second phase of Bihar elections at Gaya

Supreme Court refuses to stay publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar

CONGRESS PROTEST

6.5 mn Bihar voters marked for deletion; Oppn claims 20 mn are at riskpremium

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Draft Bihar poll roll not final list, clarifies Election Commision

 

Development push of Janata Dal (United)

These welfare announcements come amid pre-election activity. The Janata Dal (United) has already begun speaking on development schemes and successes since Nitish Kumar’s government was first formed in 2005.
“In 2005, the total education budget stood at ₹4,366 crore. Today, it has risen to ₹77,690 crore,” Kumar said, citing improvements including large-scale teacher appointments, construction of new school buildings, and expanded infrastructure.
 

₹882 cr Janki Mandir plan, key projects unveiled

On Sunday, the chief minister also launched development projects worth ₹650 crore in Madhubani district and inspected the proposed redevelopment site of the historic Janki Mandir at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi — believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The redevelopment of Janki Mandir, with a budget of over ₹882 crore, is expected to begin on August 8, with the foundation stone to be laid by the chief minister. 
Other infrastructure projects flagged off include:
  • ₹178 crore for construction of an approach road and road-over-bridge
  • ₹264.93 crore for revival of Old Kamaladhar and Jeevch-Kamla rivers
  • ₹31.13 crore for tourism development at Phulhar Sthan

Opposition calls it political timing; JD(U) defends record

Opposition leaders have criticised the timing of these measures, calling them politically motivated. JD(U) officials maintain that the decisions are in line with long-term commitments aimed at inclusive development.
 
Bihar Assembly polls are expected to be held by November 2025.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Bihar electoral roll: EC receives enumeration forms from 91.69% of voters

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

EC's refusal to accept Aadhaar as voter ID in Bihar is 'absurd': ADR

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi warns EC over voter list changes: 'We are coming for you'

Gyanesh Kumar

'Can't allow dead, migrants, or duplicates on voter rolls', says CEC Kumar

voting

Over 100K Bihar voters can't be traced in electoral roll verification: EC

Topics : Nitish Kumar Janata Dal (United) Bihar Elections 2025 welfare schemes Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon