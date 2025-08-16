Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nitish announces 'special economic packages' to boost investment in Bihar

Nitish announces 'special economic packages' to boost investment in Bihar

In addition, several other provisions have been made to significantly assist entrepreneurs setting up industries in the state

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

CM announced the government's decision in a social media post (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to promote investments in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced several "special economic packages" for the investors.

The CM announced the government's decision in a social media post.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Our government has set a target to provide jobs and employment to one crore youths in the next five years. The government is encouraging those setting up industries and pursuing self-employment in the state by providing various facilities."  "Now, entrepreneurs setting up industries in Bihar will be given a special economic package. To encourage private sectors to set up industries in Bihar, the government has decided to provide a special economic package," he added.

 

All these facilities will be provided to entrepreneurs for setting up industries within the next six months. In addition, several other provisions have been made to significantly assist entrepreneurs setting up industries in the state. A detailed notification in this regard will be issued separately, the CM said.

"The special economic packages for the investors/entrepreneurs include: The incentive amount provided for capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and GST will be doubled. Land will be arranged in all districts for setting up industries, and industries providing more employment will be given land free of cost. Disputes related to the land allocated for setting up industries will be resolved on a priority basis," Kumar added.

"In 2020, under the Seven Resolves-2 initiative, our government fulfilled the target of providing government jobs and employment to 50 lakh youths. Now, our government has set a target to provide jobs and employment to 1 crore youths in the next 5 years. The objective of this initiative by the state government is to promote industries in Bihar, ensure that the youth of Bihar become skilled and self-reliant, have access to maximum employment opportunities, and secure their future," the CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ramdas Soren

Jharkhand declares one-day state mourning following minister's death

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Two dead, 2 injured in Vikhroli landslide amid heavy rains in Mumbai

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi greets everyone on Janmashtami; calls its festival of faith

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 7th death anniversary

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Janmashtami at ISKCON Temple Delhi: Check traffic plan, diversions today

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon