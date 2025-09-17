What's PM Modi doing on his 75th birthday? Camps, tribal outreach & more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17, is being marked with a series of health, development, and welfare initiatives by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . From launching health campaigns to inaugurating a major textile park, the day will see a mix of political outreach, welfare measures, and symbolic gestures.

Health, nutrition campaigns from Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' initiative and 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. According to officials quoted by news agency PTI, more than 100,000 health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

Daily health camps will run across government health facilities nationwide. BJP units will also hold blood donation drives and health check-ups as part of the campaign. ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump dials PM Narendra Modi, greets him on birthday The initiatives fall under the party’s 'Sewa Pakhwada' (September 17-October 2), which coincides with Gandhi Jayanti and is observed to mark Modi’s birthday with welfare programmes. PM Modi's 75th birthday: Maternal health and sickle cell drive From Dhar, the Prime Minister will also transfer funds to nearly 1 million women under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. He will unveil the 'Suman Sakhi Chatbot', aimed at providing rural and remote-area women with timely information on maternal and child health.

He will also distribute the one-croreth Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card as part of a national campaign against sickle cell anaemia. The Prime Minister will launch the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan, a programme combining tribal pride with nation-building. The campaign will focus on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihood generation, water conservation and sanitation in tribal regions. ALSO READ: Denmark PM Frederiksen speaks to PM Modi; discusses trade, investment PM Modi will also inaugurate the PM Mitra Park in Dhar. Celebrations across the nation Across the country, BJP units and state governments are marking the day with their own programmes:

Varanasi: In Modi’s constituency, projects worth ₹111 crore will be launched

Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced 500 creches for children of labourers. The city will also deploy 75 drones carrying Modi’s image from Tyagraj Stadium, besides launching 75 projects under ‘Sewa Pakhwada'

Odisha: The state aims to plant 7.5 million saplings in a single day, with participation from 2.5 million people, including students, teachers, NSS volunteers, and SHGs

Maharashtra: The BJP will organise 100,000 cataract surgeries and eye check-ups for 1 million people, while the state government will hold a cleanliness drive across 750 villages

Delhi Assembly: A special exhibition titled “Know Your Prime Minister” will open, showcasing PM Modi’s journey and contributions. PM Modi’s birthday tradition PM Modi has often chosen to launch development programmes on his birthday. Last year, he visited Odisha to roll out the Subhadra Yojana and railway projects. This year, the focus is on women’s health, tribal welfare, environmental initiatives, and economic growth.