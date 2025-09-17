What's PM Modi doing on his 75th birthday? Camps, tribal outreach & more

Health, nutrition campaigns from Madhya Pradesh
PM Modi's 75th birthday: Maternal health and sickle cell drive
Celebrations across the nation
- Varanasi: In Modi’s constituency, projects worth ₹111 crore will be launched
- Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced 500 creches for children of labourers. The city will also deploy 75 drones carrying Modi’s image from Tyagraj Stadium, besides launching 75 projects under ‘Sewa Pakhwada'
- Odisha: The state aims to plant 7.5 million saplings in a single day, with participation from 2.5 million people, including students, teachers, NSS volunteers, and SHGs
- Maharashtra: The BJP will organise 100,000 cataract surgeries and eye check-ups for 1 million people, while the state government will hold a cleanliness drive across 750 villages
- Delhi Assembly: A special exhibition titled “Know Your Prime Minister” will open, showcasing PM Modi’s journey and contributions.
PM Modi’s birthday tradition
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app