Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continues to hover at severe levels, but Delhiites are out and about in markets, and business is going on as usual.

“Delhiites have got used to the air quality being poor during these months and business has gone on normally. The last weekend was very strong now that the wedding season has also started and we expect that to continue,” said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association, which covers the 14 blocks of the inner and outer circles at Connaught Place, Regal Building, Rivoli Building, Scindia House, and