Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

Even as Delhi's air quality remains in the severe category, traders say sales are steady and shoppers are adapting, with malls reporting strong footfalls despite marginal high-street dips

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in Delhi reached 428, in the severe category, as of 4 pm on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continues to hover at severe levels, but Delhiites are out and about in markets, and business is going on as usual.
 
“Delhiites have got used to the air quality being poor during these months and business has gone on normally. The last weekend was very strong now that the wedding season has also started and we expect that to continue,” said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association, which covers the 14 blocks of the inner and outer circles at Connaught Place, Regal Building, Rivoli Building, Scindia House, and
