Noida is building a second expressway along River Yamuna: Here's why

Noida is moving forward with plans for a second expressway along River Yamuna after the Noida authority approved the project in a recent board meeting. The new expressway aims to ease congestion on the existing Noida Expressway, which has been overwhelmed by traffic due to rapid urban growth in the region, reported The Times of India.

A riverside bypass to relieve traffic

The new expressway will serve as a bypass between Noida and Greater Noida, running along Yamuna. Two design options are being considered:

1. An eight-lane ground-level expressway

2. A six-lane elevated road

The decision will depend on feasibility studies and the growing traffic demand in the area, especially with the upcoming Noida International Airport set to open later this year.

Involving NHAI: A key part of the plan

Noida is eager to bring in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to handle the construction. This would designate the expressway as a national highway, ensuring proper funding. If NHAI doesn’t take on the project, Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities may form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to carry out the work.

Rising traffic and the need for action

Traffic on the Noida Expressway has surged due to growing residential, commercial, and industrial development. Morning and evening rush hours are particularly problematic. If not addressed, the expressway could face the same congestion issues as the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. With the region’s growth, including the Jewar airport, traffic volumes are expected to rise further.

The proposed route

The new expressway will stretch from Okhla Barrage to the Yamuna Expressway, passing through the Hindon-Yamuna doab. Key interchanges are planned at Sector 168 (connecting to the FNG Expressway) and Sector 150 (connecting to nearby roads).

What next?

Before construction begins, the Noida authority will conduct traffic surveys and a feasibility study to finalise the road's design. A detailed project report will also be prepared once these studies are complete.

Once built, the second expressway will reduce congestion, improve connectivity, and support future developments in the region, particularly around Jewar Airport. This new route will also make travel between Noida and Greater Noida faster and more efficient.