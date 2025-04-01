13 killed in blast at firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha

A fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday, leading to the death of at least 13 people, news agency PTI reported.

Citing an official, the report added that the blast was reported at a factory located in an industrial area near Deesa town. The blast led to the collapse of parts of the building. Several people are feared trapped in the rubble.

According to officials, firefighters from the Deesa municipality rushed to the spot and doused the fire. An operation was underway to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also reached the spot to assist in the rescue operation.