Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

The police cautioned that in case of an emergency in Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, traffic diversion will be done for a short time on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. However, it did not specify the exact timings.



????यातायात निर्देशिका????

दिनांक 25.01.24 को जनपद बुलंदशहर में अतिविशिष्ट महानुभाव का आगमन/भ्रमण कार्यक्रम प्रस्तावित है जिसके दृष्टिगत कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुधनगर में आकस्मिक स्थिति में नोएडा–ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेस–वे व यमुना एक्सप्रेस–वे पर अल्प समय के लिए यातायात डायवर्जन किया जायेगा... pic.twitter.com/eWFtYxZ5TW — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) January 25, 2024 1)According to the plan, the traffic going from Chilla Red Light towards Greater Noida via the expressway will face diversion. It will be diverted from the Sector 14A flyover towards the Sector 15 roundabout. The commuters have been advised to use the DSC route to head towards their destination.

2) The traffic using the expressway to head towards Greater Noida from DND will be diverted to Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via MP-01 route and DSC route, the advisory stated.

3) Those going from the Kalindi border towards Greater Noida via expressway will face diversion from the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. They have also been advised to use the MP-03 route and DSC route to reach the destination. This regulation will also apply to the traffic heading from Kalindi Border to Dalit Prerna Sthal Parking Tiraha towards DND/Chilla.

4) The traffic going from Sector 37 via the expressway towards Greater Noida will be diverted to the double service road from Sector 44 roundabout. This traffic has also been advised to use the DSC route, however, via double service road.