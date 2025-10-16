Home / India News / Why Narayana Murthy, wife declined to take part in Karnataka caste survey

Sudha Murthy submitted a self-declaration refusing to provide information in the pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the Social and Educational Survey 2025

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana
The couple said they don't want the social and educational survey or the caste survey conducted at their home. (Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty declined to participate in the ongoing caste survey in Karnataka, stating that they don't belong to any backward community, according to a report by news agency PTI.
 
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sources told PTI that the couple said they don't want the social and educational survey or the caste survey conducted at their home.
 
According to the report, Sudha Murthy submitted a self-declaration refusing to provide information in the pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the Social and Educational Survey 2025. 
 
The pro forma stated that, due to personal reasons, she was declining to provide information for the survey being conducted by the commission. Additionally, Sudha Murthy wrote in Kannada that she and her family do not belong to any backward community and, therefore, would not participate in a government-conducted survey meant for such groups.

Is it mandatory to take part in the caste survey?

On September 26, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes issued a notice explaining the rules for the caste survey. The notice clarified that participation is voluntary.
 
It stated that while the survey aims to cover the entire state, individuals and households are not obliged to provide any information. "Though the survey aims to cover the entire population, participation by citizens and households is voluntary, and there is no requirement to disclose information," the notice said.

Karnataka caste survey

The survey started on September 22 and was originally scheduled to conclude on October 7, but was later extended up to October 18. Since teachers are largely involved in the survey, the government has declared a holiday for schools till October 18.
 
The caste census has witnessed participation from different levels of society across Karnataka, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Survey officials recently visited Shivakumar's house. He and his family cooperated fully, providing details about their caste, religion, and other personal information.
 
According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, at least 83 per cent of households have been surveyed in Karnataka as of early October. Around 12.2 million households out of the total 14.3 million have been counted so far.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

