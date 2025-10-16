Why Narayana Murthy, wife declined to take part in Karnataka caste survey

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty declined to participate in the ongoing caste survey in Karnataka, stating that they don't belong to any backward community, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sources told PTI that the couple said they don't want the social and educational survey or the caste survey conducted at their home.

According to the report, Sudha Murthy submitted a self-declaration refusing to provide information in the pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the Social and Educational Survey 2025.

The pro forma stated that, due to personal reasons, she was declining to provide information for the survey being conducted by the commission. Additionally, Sudha Murthy wrote in Kannada that she and her family do not belong to any backward community and, therefore, would not participate in a government-conducted survey meant for such groups. Is it mandatory to take part in the caste survey? On September 26, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes issued a notice explaining the rules for the caste survey. The notice clarified that participation is voluntary. It stated that while the survey aims to cover the entire state, individuals and households are not obliged to provide any information. "Though the survey aims to cover the entire population, participation by citizens and households is voluntary, and there is no requirement to disclose information," the notice said.