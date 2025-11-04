Not opposed to new structure, says IAF chief on theaterisation move

Any decision on creating a new structure for tri-services synergy will be based on national interest and deliberations on it are underway, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, said on Tuesday on the proposed theaterisation plan for the military.

In an interactive session, the air chief marshal also pitched for creating a joint structure comprising the three services, para-military forces and certain civilian entities to handle issues relating to use of drones.

He also dispelled perceptions in some quarters that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is opposed to the reform initiative and at the same time suggested the new reform measure should be taken forward after careful discussions and analysis.

"I am not saying that we do not need another structure. We may need another joint structure. But my way of looking at it is, let's not go by some structures that exist somewhere else and say this will fit us," he said at the India Defence Conclave hosted by Bharat Shakti. Air Chief Marshal Singh was asked about the perception that the IAF is opposed to the theaterisation plan, especially after Operation Sindoor. "Let's look at what we have today, where did we falter, or did we falter. If we did not then what did we do good. Let's make it a more formalised way," he said.

The IAF chief noted that Operation Sindoor was a reflection of tri-services synergy as all the three services were working as a team. "Maybe this time it was our own personal equation with each other that worked. Tomorrow, it may not be so. Because we all are humans. There will be people with slight differences of opinion. If there is a formalised structure, it will help us," he said. The Chief of Air Staff indicated that discussions and deliberations on the reform measure were underway. "What should be the model (for it), should I go step-by-step or should I go full bore in one go. This is something which is under discussion," he said, expressing confidence that the decision will be based on "nation comes first" approach.

"Whatever decision is finally taken will be for the good of the nation," he said. Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Air Force and Navy, and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations. As per the plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory. At present, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have separate commands. In his address, the Chief of Air Staff also batted for creation of a separate entity to handle issues relating to use of drones on the lines of air defence systems.

Air Chief Marshal Singh, delving into the rapid pace at which drone and counter-drone technologies are being developed, said such a structure would be beneficial. He also noted that Operation Sindoor reaffirmed the primacy of air power. "Events like this make you realise that what saved us the day was the air power," he said. "When I am talking about air power, I am not talking about just the Air Force. It is the medium of air that we are talking about," he said. He said comprehensive air power is the future. On increasing use of drones in various conflict zones globally, Air Chief Marshal Singh said the unmanned aerial platforms can do things up to a "certain level".