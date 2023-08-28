Nuh Shobha Yatra: Internet suspended, Sec 144 imposed, all you need to know

Haryana is on high alert after the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat called for a "Shobha Yatra" on Monday, August 28, in Nuh district despite the Haryana government denying the permissions.

To manage the situation, the Nuh administration has imposed Section 144, preventing the assembly of four or more people. A public advisory has been issued to avoid any kind of movement in Nuh. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil while security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened.

Internet, bulk SMS ban, educational institutions shut down in Nuh As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district. Officials said the internet shutdown, imposed on Friday evening, August 25, would continue till August 29.





Section 144 has been imposed in the district. I appeal to the citizens to avoid any kind of movement. All the schools and banks of the district are closed to restrict any movement. Action will be taken against those found involved in promoting yatra as it will be a violation of section 144," Nuh Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwini Kumar told ANI.

What has Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said?

Permission has not been granted for the yatra, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Panchkula on Sunday, referring to the Nuh violence that broke out on July 31.

"Instead of the 'yatra', people can visit temples in their areas for 'jalabhishek'," he said and asserted that it is the state government's responsibility to maintain law and order.

Security arrangements in Nuh

Police officials in Nuh said 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. No outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh. All entry points to the district have been sealed, and the road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed, said the Nuh Police spokesperson.





Multiple layers of barricades have been put up by the district police to check the vehicles entering Nuh. Police are checking the identity cards of those living in Nuh. Outsiders have been barred from entering the district.





What do the locals think about the yatra?

A few locals said they have no objection to holding the religious procession if allowed but asserted that there should be no provocative sloganeering during the yatra, a PTI report said.

Amit Gujjar, a resident of Nuh, said he has no objection to holding the yatra, but it must be ensured that no slogans are raised during the procession that may hurt religious sentiments. Another local, Naseem Ahmed, said they would welcome the yatra if it is allowed by the authorities, PTI reported.

What has happened so far?





Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a procession in Nuh on July 31, which was attacked by a mob. According to reports, provocative slogans were raised during the procession, which triggered an attack on the procession, resulting in communal violence leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric. Incidents of arson and vandalism were also reported in the Gurugram district.

According to news reports, the district was tense after Bajrang Dal worker Monu Manesar, a self-declared cow vigilante and his associates declared they would join the "shobha yatra". A video was released on social media to announce Monu Manesar's participation, which went viral in the area since he was accused of lynching two Muslim men.