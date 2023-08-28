Top headlines: Sebi's probe in Adani cos, Maha politics heat up, and more

Sebi probe likely to suggest no major lapses by Adani group companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), tasked by the Supreme Court with probing whether Gautam Adani’s eponymous conglomerate violated securities laws, has not unearthed any major lapses. As a result, the Adani group is unlikely to face serious regulator action. The markets regulator, according to sources familiar with the probe report, has been able to establish only one key allegation, which pertains to non-disclosure of related-party transactions. The alleged violation could make the group liable for a penalty of up to Rs 1 crore. Read more

Chandrayaan-3 boost: L&T aims big on commercial satellite launch business

After playing a crucial role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is looking to make a mark in the commercial satellite launch business and bid for the transfer of technology of the small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV), developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), according to senior company executives. SSLVs are capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kg to low Earth orbit. The transfer of the SSLV technology would be the first instance in the world where a space agency is giving up the entire tech for a launch vehicle exclusively to the private sector. Read more

9 years on, Jan-Dhan helps govt seal leaks and purge bogus accounts

About 62.6 million holders of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts have received direct benefits as the scheme completes its ninth year. This has helped the Centre plug leaks, weed out fake accounts, and target genuine beneficiaries of government schemes. Over the years, Jan-Dhan accounts have become fundamental to the JAM trinity (linking Jan-Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and mobile numbers), allowing benefits to be transferred directly to verified bank accounts of identified beneficiaries in a much more transparent manner. Read more

Politics of Maharashtra heats up as govt imposes 40% export duty on onion

Last week, the central government, in a sudden move, imposed a hefty 40 per cent export duty on onions to improve supplies in the domestic market and cool down prices. The step was taken after onion prices in major mandis in Maharashtra and elsewhere jumped by almost 75 per cent in a span of nearly 20 days due to low supplies amid firm demand. Read more

2 NEET aspirants commit suicide in a day in Rajasthan's Kota, 22 this year