Home / India News / Nuh violence: Have right to worship, says accused; moves Punjab, Haryana HC

Nuh violence: Have right to worship, says accused; moves Punjab, Haryana HC

Violence erupted in Nuh in July 2023 during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession after it was attacked by a mob. Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many were injured in the clashes

gavel
This year, Bajrangi submitted an application to the administration to allow him to take part in the Brij Mandal Yatra, but his request is pending. (Photo: Pexels)
Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, an accused in the 2023 Nuh violence case, Friday said he has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking permission to take part in a religious procession on July 14, the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Bajrangi, who formed the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has a long association with controversies.  Violence erupted in Nuh in July 2023 during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession after it was attacked by a mob. Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many were injured in the clashes. In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson.    ALSO READ: Punjab HC defers hearing of Bikram Singh Majithia's plea until July 29 

This year, Bajrangi submitted an application to the administration to allow him to take part in the Brij Mandal Yatra, but his request is pending.

"I have sought permission to go to Nuh for the yatra and have filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. I have the right to worship," said Bittu Bajrangi. 

Authorities are on high alert for the traditional yatra, devoted to Lord Shiva, that will be held on July 14 this year. The district and police administration in Nuh held meetings with the members of the peace committee and sarpanches to ensure that the event passes off peacefully.

The Nuh police have intensified social media surveillance.

Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Vishram Kumar Meena, said, "The district administration is fully alert in view of the Brij Mandal Yatra. Guidelines have been issued to all departments concerned, and tight security arrangements have been made.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India should scale petrochemical capacity to counter China: Reliance

Arunachal highway through tiger reserve approved by wildlife board

'Processing shock, won't give up': Kapil Sharma's Kap Cafe after firing

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

Telangana govt to implement 42% reservation for OBCs in local body polls

Topics :Punjab & Haryana HCPunjabHaryana

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story