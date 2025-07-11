Nuh violence: Have right to worship, says accused; moves Punjab, Haryana HC

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, an accused in the 2023 Nuh violence case, Friday said he has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking permission to take part in a religious procession on July 14, the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Bajrangi, who formed the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has a long association with controversies. Violence erupted in Nuh in July 2023 during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession after it was attacked by a mob. Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many were injured in the clashes. In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson.

This year, Bajrangi submitted an application to the administration to allow him to take part in the Brij Mandal Yatra, but his request is pending. "I have sought permission to go to Nuh for the yatra and have filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. I have the right to worship," said Bittu Bajrangi. Authorities are on high alert for the traditional yatra, devoted to Lord Shiva, that will be held on July 14 this year. The district and police administration in Nuh held meetings with the members of the peace committee and sarpanches to ensure that the event passes off peacefully.