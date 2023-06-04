Home / India News / Odisha train tragedy: B'luru ULB to arrange food for stranded passengers

Odisha train tragedy: B'luru ULB to arrange food for stranded passengers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, to arrange food for stranded passengers at the Baiyappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru

IANS Bengaluru
Odisha train tragedy: B'luru ULB to arrange food for stranded passengers

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 12:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, to arrange food for stranded passengers at the Baiyappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru.

Services of several trains were cancelled due to the Balasore train accident and labourers travelling to northeastern states, West Bengal etc. were stranded at the Baiyappanahalli railway station.

Understanding the plight of these people, the Chief Minister has directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to provide food for them, the statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

Meanwhile, the team of the volleyball players and coaches from Karnataka who were stranded at the Howrah railway station have thanked the Karnataka government for making transport arrangements.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who is heading the team from Karnataka, had contacted them and made arrangements for the volleyball players to reach Bengaluru by flight from Kolkata. They have reached Bengaluru on Sunday.

A 32-member team of boys, girls and coaches had gone to Kolkata to take part in the volleyball tournament for below 16 years of age. They have thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Santosh Lad for responding quickly.

--IANS

mka/khz/

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support, condole loss of lives

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express launch cancelled after Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train tragedy: Indian men's hockey team observes a minute silence

MP: Indore civic body commences 'No Thu Thu' anti-spitting campaign

Odisha train tragedy: Indian men's hockey team observes a minute silence

Odisha train mishap: PM Modi lauds people assisting in relief work

LIVE updates: 288 dead, 803 injured after horrific 3-train crash in Odisha

Odisha train mishap: Mandaviya to visit AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, medical college

On leave NDRF jawan sent 1st accident alert, 'live location' of mishap site

Topics :Odisha Train AccidentBengaluru

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story