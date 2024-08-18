Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Odisha vigilance arrests three including GST officer on graft charge

Odisha vigilance arrests three including GST officer on graft charge

The anti-corruption wing of Odisha government registered a corruption case and arrested the GST official, Jyoti Pattnaik

arrest
Odisha vigilance on Sunday arrested three persons including a commercial tax and GST officer on the charge of bribery. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 1:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Odisha vigilance on Sunday arrested three persons including a commercial tax and GST officer on the charge of bribery, evasion of taxes, and causing loss to the government, officials said.

Binay Bhusan Tripathy, an assistant commissioner of enforcement unit, Jajpur along with two private persons Jyoti Pattnaik and Md Golam Sad has been arrested for evasion of taxes and misappropriation of government money over Rs 5.85 lakh, the vigilance officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the vigilance, Tripathy had intercepted one goods vehicle carrying scrap worth Rs 8.89 lakh at Revena in Jajpur district in May this year. He detained the vehicle at a dhaba on the NH and demanded Rs 2.5 lakh bribe from the owner to release the vehicle.

However, when the bribe demand was not met, in contravention to the laws of GST, Tripathy, with an ulterior motive, illegally sold the entire scrap to another scrap dealer, and realized nominal tax and misappropriated Rs 5.85 lakh.

The investigation revealed that Tripathy was parking the bribe money collected as cash deposit in various bank accounts of his family members, and later converting them to fixed deposits, the officials said.

The anti-corruption wing of Odisha government registered a corruption case and arrested the GST official, Jyoti Pattnaik, who falsely claimed ownership of the goods, and Md Golam, a scrap dealer, who received the goods, they said.

After receiving the allegation, the vigilance has launched a separate enquiry to assess disproportionate assets owned by Tripathy, if any.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Enduring essence of Indian classical dance: A mix of sadhana & spirituality

Odisha announces policy of one-day paid menstrual leave for women employees

Upholding pride, Odisha to reach pinnacle of development: CM Majhi

Committee formed to probe rape of 2 patients at Odisha's SCB College

India's first round-the-clock grain ATM opened at Mancheswar in Odisha

Topics :Odisha corruption casesVigilance

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story