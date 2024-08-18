Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kolkata rape case: Ex-BJP MP, docs summoned for revealing victim's identity

Police at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata amid resident doctors’ protest. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Kolkata Police have issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer said.

Apart from these three persons, the police have also issued summonses to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the incident, he said.

Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami were issued summonses to appear before officers of the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar at 3 pm on Sunday, he added.

These people have been accused of revealing the identity of the victim, spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.

When contacted, renowned cardiologist Dr Sarkar said he has received the summons from the police asking him to appear before the officers at Lalbazar.

"Yes, I have received the summons. But at the moment, I am out of town and have informed the Kolkata Police about that. I do not know why they have called me, but it seems that some of my comments on social media have elicited certain reactions nationally and internationally... maybe because of that," Sarkar told PTI.

Dr Goswami, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Purba Bardhaman district, said that he is yet to receive the summons.

Speaking to PTI, he said, "I am yet to receive anything. I do not know why Kolkata Police will issue summons to me when they are not investigating the case. I have been saying that I will cooperate with the probe in every possible manner. I didn't reveal the identity of the victim or spread any rumour."

Chatterjee, the former BJP MP of Hooghly constituency, said she has not received any summons yet.

"It would have been better if they had shown the same promptness while investigating the case. Everyone wants justice for the girl," she said.

Incidentally, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, during a press conference on Friday, said there has been a lot of rumour-mongering which has affected their investigation and posed threat to law and order.


First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

