K'taka 'caste survey' covers 61.4 mn people, projects population at 68.5 mn

The ongoing Social and Educational Survey, nicknamed as 'caste survey', has so far covered 6,13,83,908 people in the state, Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission said on Friday.

The brief summary shared by the Commission said that the projected population of Karnataka is 6,85,38,000 whereas the surveyed population as on October 31 was 6,13,83,908.

The Commission said 4,22,258 households refused to take part in the survey while 34,49,681 houses were either vacant or locked.

The survey, started on September 22, was supposed to conclude on October 7. The government extended the survey duration for another 10 days till October 18 due to incomplete survey work. It was further extended till October 31.