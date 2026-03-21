Home / India News / Omar Abdullah extends Eid greetings, says illegal war by US-Israel must end

Omar Abdullah extends Eid greetings, says illegal war by US-Israel must end

Omar Abdullah calls for end to 'illegal' war, flags impact on Muslims and energy supplies

Omar Abdullah, Omar
The war in the West Asia has had an impact on India as well, he said (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 12:19 PM IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the "illegal" war imposed by the United States and Israel on the world should end at the earliest.

"Today, I only prayed for an end to this illegal war that has been imposed by the United States and Israel on us," Abdullah told reporters after offering Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine here.

The entire Muslim world is going through an uncertain period as there is no Muslim country that has not been affected by this war, Abdullah said.

The war in the West Asia has had an impact on India as well, he added.

"It affects the Muslims in India sentimentally, and every Indian in terms of energy needs. People are facing difficulties in getting (cooking) gas and diesel needed for the functioning of their homes," Abdullah said.

On the closure of the Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta in Srinagar for congregational prayers on Eid for the seventh consecutive year, the chief minister termed it unfortunate.

"There is a mismatch between the words and the deeds of those in charge of security. On one hand, they claim that everything is normal, and on the other, they close the historic mosque. What kind of normalcy is this? I hope such decisions will be changed in future," Abdullah said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Omar AbdullahEidIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsEid-ul-FitrEid celebrations

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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