Omar Abdullah extends Eid greetings, says illegal war by US-Israel must end

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the "illegal" war imposed by the United States and Israel on the world should end at the earliest.

"Today, I only prayed for an end to this illegal war that has been imposed by the United States and Israel on us," Abdullah told reporters after offering Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine here.

The entire Muslim world is going through an uncertain period as there is no Muslim country that has not been affected by this war, Abdullah said.

The war in the West Asia has had an impact on India as well, he added.