Billionaire Elon Musk’s grand vision is to turn Twitter into a one-stop shop for financial services. It’s hardly the first time a tech giant has sought to muscle in on Jamie Dimon’s turf. The landscape is filled with technology firms that aimed to do the same thing: Facebook spent years investing in a project called Libra that was supposed to revolutionize cross-border payments, but regulatory scrutiny forced it to abandon the project. Google planned a digital financial offering and even lined up 11 banks as partners for the launch before it suddenly nixed the entire plan. And Amazon.com Inc. considered offering checking accounts for consumers, but that project never became a reality. Read more...

In late April, Indian officials in plainclothes raided the Bengaluru offices of Byju’s, seizing laptops and publicly linking the world’s most valuable education-technology startup with possible foreign exchange violations. An ocean away, Byju Raveendran, the firm’s eponymous founder and chief executive, paced his condo in Dubai, downing cups of black coffee and fielding calls from top investors. With a planned $1 billion equity fundraise from Middle Eastern investors still in limbo, Raveendran broke down in tears defending his company, according to people who attended the calls. Read more...