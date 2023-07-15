On behalf of 140 cr, we congratulate PM: Goyal on Legion of Honour award

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with France's highest honour, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the award was a reflection of growing significance of India on the world stage and the importance given to the Prime Minister in his international visits.

He said people of the country feel proud on PM Modi being conferred with Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest award.

"On behalf of the BJP once again on behalf of 140 crore Indians, we complement and congratulate Prime Minister Modi," the minister said.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, was conferred the award by President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

"This award was established in 1802 and the previous recipients include the former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, King Charles who was awarded when he was Prince of Wales, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Secretary General of United Nations Boutros Boutros-Ghali," Goyal said.

"PM Modi has received the highest number of awards conferred to any Indian Prime Minister. A total of 14 nations and five international organisations have already bestowed their highest honour to him," he said.

The minister said within the first few months of 2023, the Prime Minister received five international awards from nations such as France, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Fiji and Palau.

"These awards reflect the growing significance of India on the world stage and the importance given to the Prime Minister in each of his international visits. He was warmly received during the state visit to the United States of America where he was the first Indian to address the joint session of the Congress for the second time," the minister said.

Taking note of the France's National Day celebrations, Bastille Day Parade, which PM Modi joined as a Chief Guest, Goyal said, "the fact that the Bastille Day Parade is being held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest and the fact that the French Prime Minister (Elisabeth Borne) broke all the protocol and received him at the airport is another example which makes our country proud.