Online dating scam on the rise; How to prevent yourself from being a victim

In a digitally connected world, searching for love online has become increasingly popular. However, this trend also comes with risks, leading to the rise of online dating scams.

A recent incident involved a civil service aspirant preparing for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), who lost Rs 1.2 lakh to a dating scam. The victim met someone named Versha on Tinder. They arranged to meet in person at the Black Mirror Cafe in East Delhi’s Vikas Marg area to celebrate Versha’s birthday. An FIR has been filed with the Delhi Police, who have since arrested the accused and seized the café’s register. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Modus operandi of the dating scams

Typically, online dating scams start with the victim matching with a scammer on dating apps like OkCupid, Bumble, Hinge, or Tinder. After exchanging phone numbers and chatting online, the duo planned to meet. In this case, the meeting was set at the Black Mirror Cafe on Vikas Marg for Versha’s birthday celebration.

The victim reported that they ordered snacks, two cakes, and four non-alcoholic shots. However, Versha abruptly left the cafe due to a supposed family emergency. When the bill arrived, it totalled Rs 1,21,917, a sum far exceeding the cost of their order.

When the victim disputed the bill, he was allegedly confined, threatened, and beaten by the cafe staff, forcing him to transfer the money to Akshay Pahwa, one of the café’s owners.

Individuals, particularly men, seeking romance on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, often fall prey to these sophisticated scams. The fraudsters lure victims into expensive dates, draining them both financially and emotionally.

Reports suggest that these scams are meticulously planned. Scammers initiate contact on dating apps, engaging in seemingly genuine conversations. They often pose as newcomers to the city, sharing fabricated stories of loneliness and a desire for companionship. This narrative is designed to manipulate the emotions of their targets.

Once a connection is established, scammers quickly arrange to meet at a local club, setting the stage for their deceit. At the club, the scammer, acting affluent, orders costly items, catching the victim off guard.

Many cafe managers or employees are reportedly involved in these schemes. When the bill arrives, it often ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. The victim is left to pay the entire amount, as the scammer either refuses to contribute or leaves early, making the victim responsible for the hefty bill.

This scam is characterised by its systematic approach. Multiple victims have recounted similar experiences, from initial contact on dating apps to expensive outings at local clubs, with a consistent pattern.

How to stay safe from such scams

Legal experts advise several precautions to safeguard oneself when engaging with potential matches on dating apps. Firstly, it’s crucial to remain cautious of individuals who quickly profess intense emotions or intentions, as this could be a red flag for manipulation or deceit. Taking time to thoroughly vet someone before meeting in person is advised.

Verification of identity is essential; utilising reverse image searches to requesting a video call can help confirm the authenticity of the person you’re communicating with.

When arranging to meet, opt for safe locations such as well-lit and populated places for initial meetings. It’s recommended to select the venue yourself to mitigate the risk of being taken to specific places where scammers might have accomplices. Furthermore, refrain from sending money or sharing financial details with anyone met online, regardless of their pleas or promises.

Remaining sober and vigilant during initial encounters is crucial; maintaining awareness of surroundings and actions can prevent potential exploitation. Insisting on splitting bills can also protect against financial exploitation.

If a person abruptly leaves or becomes unreachable after an encounter, contacting them is advisable; if communication remains unresponsive, promptly filing a First Information Report (FIR) with local authorities is necessary to address any potential scams or threats.