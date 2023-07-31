Home / India News / Online gaming content, advertising under purview of IB Min: Notification

Online gaming content, advertising under purview of IB Min: Notification

"This will lead to coverage of online gaming content and online advertising. This covers all online advertising. We can amend the Information Technology Rules now," an official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Online gaming content and advertising have been brought under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, according to a government notification issued on Monday.

In an amendment to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, the subjects Films and Audio-Visual programmes/content made available by online content providers/publishers and online advertisements have been allocated to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"This will lead to coverage of online gaming content and online advertising. This covers all online advertising. We can amend the Information Technology Rules now," an official said.

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

