Online services of 31 urban local bodies to be made more effective: Min

Thirty-one online services of the Haryana urban local bodies will be made more effective, Minister Vipul Goel said.

Goel, the Urban Local Bodies Minister, said the services were made online for the convenience of the people. He directed officials to continuously monitor all the services and ensure that they are accessible to people.

The minister chaired a meeting here on Wednesday regarding the IT activities of the Urban Local Bodies Department, an official statement said.

He emphasised that the department should ensure quick and effective solutions to the problems of the people, so that the facilities can be made available to everyone easily.