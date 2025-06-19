Home / India News / Online services of 31 urban local bodies to be made more effective: Min

Thirty-one online services of the Haryana urban local bodies will be made more effective, Minister Vipul Goel said.

smartphone
Goel said social media accounts of urban local bodies should be more active. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Goel, the Urban Local Bodies Minister, said the services were made online for the convenience of the people. He directed officials to continuously monitor all the services and ensure that they are accessible to people.

The minister chaired a meeting here on Wednesday regarding the IT activities of the Urban Local Bodies Department, an official statement said. 

He emphasised that the department should ensure quick and effective solutions to the problems of the people, so that the facilities can be made available to everyone easily.

Goel said he himself will review the points put forward in the meeting and the entire process after a month. 

He also instructed officials that people should not face any problem in getting a property ID made, and its portal should be made even more effective. The minister said the officials should themselves monitor the issues related to property ID and also hold weekly review meetings.

Goel said social media accounts of urban local bodies should be more active.

He said the main objective of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is to provide maximum facilities to the people easily.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

