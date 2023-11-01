Only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses from Haryana allowed to enter Delhi

The Delhi government has directed that all buses coming to the national capital from Haryana will have to run on electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel, while buses from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan need to follow these norms while coming to the city from Wednesday.

The transport department of the city government said from July 1 next year, all buses coming to Delhi from any city or town in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh shall only be electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had said starting November 1, only electric, CNG and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and the cities and towns of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The measure aims to combat the air pollution caused by the diesel-powered buses operating in the region, with the ultimate goal of transitioning to electric vehicles. In a circular issued to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the transport department shared the guidelines for buses that will come into effect from Wednesday.

"All state government bus services between any city/town in the state of Haryana and Delhi shall be operated only through EV/CNG/ BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f. 01.11.2023. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc," the circular read.

The circular, while stating the guidelines for buses from Rajasthan, said "all bus services between any NCR city/town" in Rajasthan and Delhi as also to any other city or town in NCR, shall be electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel ones.

"All bus services from non-NCR areas of Rajasthan to Delhi shall also be ensured through EV/CNG/BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f. 01.01.2024. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc," it said.

Similar guidelines were laid down for Uttar Pradesh.

"All bus services between any NCR city/town in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi shall be operated only through EV/CNG/BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f. 01.11.2023. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc.

"All 1,433 state government buses operating between non-NCR areas of the state to Delhi and NCR areas of other states shall also be ensured through BS-VI diesel compliant buses w.e.f. 01.07.2024. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc," it said.

The circular said any deviation will be treated as violation of various provisions stipulated in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and could even invite action under the Act.

Bharat Stage emission standards set legal limits on the amount of air pollutants, such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter, that vehicles in India can emit. These standards focus on improving emission control, fuel efficiency and engine design. As vehicle manufacturers provide vehicles that meet these new norms, oil companies supply fuel that adheres to the BS-VI standards, known as the world's cleanest fuel.

The department has deployed 18 enforcement teams at various border points to check whether the buses coming to the capital are following the norms.