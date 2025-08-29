Home / India News / Op Sindoor golden chapter in humanity's victory against terrorism: Murmu

Op Sindoor golden chapter in humanity's victory against terrorism: Murmu

The President said that public sector enterprises have performed well on key financial parameters, including revenue and profitability

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
Murmu further pointed out that women-led development is one of the government's national priorities. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Describing Operation Sindoor as a "golden chapter" in humanity's fight against terrorism, President Draupadi Murmu on Friday outlined the contribution of PSUs in building the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System, which played a crucial role in the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the SCOPE Eminence Awards here, she highlighted the crucial role of public sector enterprises in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat or developed India by 2047.

The President said that public sector enterprises have performed well on key financial parameters, including revenue and profitability.

Further, She noted that three-fourths of PSUs are profit-making, and the net profit of public sector enterprises has grown substantially during the last decade.

Describing public sector enterprises as catalysts of growth and pillars of prosperity, the President outlined that they have set benchmarks in good governance and transparency.

"Public sector enterprises are playing an impressive role in the direction of building Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)," Murmu said, pointing out their contribution in the Make in India campaign.

Making a special mention of the country's defence sector, she said, Operation Sindoor is a golden chapter in humanity's victory against terrorism.

"This operation completely destroyed terrorist camps and thwarted attempts to attack India. The indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System displayed infallible capability. Public sector enterprises contributed to building this system. This is a matter of great pride for them," she said.

The President asserted that PSU's contribution has been proven in achieving self-reliance on national security via innovation and India's growing technical expertise. Public sector enterprises have played a crucial role in sectors including agriculture, mining and exploration, manufacturing, processing and services, she said.

Murmu further pointed out that women-led development is one of the government's national priorities, asserting that women leaders have to overcome multiple challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC issues notice to Centre on plea to declare 'Ram Setu' national monument

Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces women's employment scheme

EC actions challenge TMC's grassroots reach, BJP's strength in West Bengal

LIVE news updates: In India, capital does not just grow, it multiplies, says PM Modi

Bihar SIR claim filing: RJD, AIMIM move SC for extension of Sept 1 deadline

Topics :Droupadi MurmuOperation SindoorPahalgam attack

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story