Op Sindoor golden chapter in humanity's victory against terrorism: Murmu

Describing Operation Sindoor as a "golden chapter" in humanity's fight against terrorism, President Draupadi Murmu on Friday outlined the contribution of PSUs in building the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System, which played a crucial role in the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the SCOPE Eminence Awards here, she highlighted the crucial role of public sector enterprises in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat or developed India by 2047.

The President said that public sector enterprises have performed well on key financial parameters, including revenue and profitability.

Further, She noted that three-fourths of PSUs are profit-making, and the net profit of public sector enterprises has grown substantially during the last decade.

Describing public sector enterprises as catalysts of growth and pillars of prosperity, the President outlined that they have set benchmarks in good governance and transparency. "Public sector enterprises are playing an impressive role in the direction of building Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)," Murmu said, pointing out their contribution in the Make in India campaign. Making a special mention of the country's defence sector, she said, Operation Sindoor is a golden chapter in humanity's victory against terrorism. "This operation completely destroyed terrorist camps and thwarted attempts to attack India. The indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System displayed infallible capability. Public sector enterprises contributed to building this system. This is a matter of great pride for them," she said.