For sons, fathers, husbands: Pahalgam victims' kin laud Operation Sindoor

For sons, fathers, husbands: Pahalgam victims' kin laud Operation Sindoor

The father of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among the tourists killed in Pahalgam, lauded Operation Sindoor

Swati Gandhi
May 07 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

The family members of the victims of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack lauded the Indian Army's military strikes on terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) early Wednesday.
 
Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Pahalgam victim Santosh Jagdale, said it was a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists. "I cried a lot after hearing the name of the operation," she told news agency ANI.
 
The father of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among the tourists killed in Pahalgam, also reacted to Operation Sindoor.
 
"The government has taken the right step. They will always remember this strike. This operation was named aptly. With this action, all 26 families will get justice," said Rajesh Narwal.  Asha Narwal, Vinay Narwal's mother, also reacted to the missile strikes and added, "My whole family is with Modi Sahab, who has taken revenge today. I want to tell the Armed Forces personnel to keep moving forward. Today, a tribute has been paid to all those who lost their lives."
 
 
Vinay Narwal, who had recently married, was in Pahalgam with his wife for their honeymoon when terrorists opened fire at tourists on April 22. 
The sentiment was echoed by family members of several other victims, who hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces. Reacting to the development, Manjunath Rao's mother, another victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, said that Operation Sindoor is an appropriate name, and they were hopeful that the Modi government would take good action. 
 
     

May 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

