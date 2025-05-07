'Fearless in unity': Sporting legends praise Army's 'Operation Sindoor'

India's top sportspersons, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, praised the Indian armed forces after ‘Operation Sindoor’.

"Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India's shield is her people. There's no room for terrorism in this world. We're ONE TEAM! Jai Hind," Tendulkar wrote on X.

On Wednesday, India launched a series of missile strikes targetting terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). This strong action came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Besides Tendulkar, many other cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan, also shared their support on social media.

"Agar koi aap par patthar phenke toh uspar phool phenko, lekin gamle ke saath (If someone throws stones at you, then respond with flowers but not without the pots they are planted in). Jai Hind," said Sehwag.

Shikhar Dhawan kept it brief and powerful: "India takes a stand against terrorism."

Both Irfan Pathan and badminton star Saina Nehwal posted, "Jai Hind."

Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh wrote, "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Another Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said, "India's zero tolerance towards terrorism!! Jai Hind - Jai Jawan #sindoor."

Chess grandmaster Vidith Gujrathi also showed his support: "I am glad India responded firmly with Operation Sindoor after the horrific Pahalgam attack. Terrorism must never go unanswered. And what a beautiful name for the operation. Bharat Mata ki Jai!"